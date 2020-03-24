Crisis unemployment payment increased to over €300

Firms that can prove financial losses will see large amounts of their employee wages paid by the state while a basic payment of €203 for those out of work is set to be increased to more than €300.

The Irish Examiner understands that consideration is also being given to providing and increasing jobseeker payments for the self-employed.

The measures are being discussed by Cabinet today in response to the financial impact of Covid-19.

Ministers are also discussing extra restrictions for public areas, retail outlets and public transport after concerns were raised about people ignoring social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.

Opposition TDs will be briefed at Government buildings at 2.30pm today about emergency laws to ban evictions and rent increases, measures already agreed which will go before the Dail on Thursday.

A government announcement is expected in the afternoon on the new public area restrictions while the emergency wage package supports could take a number of weeks to arrange.

This is because losses of companies which will need to be assessed.

One model for wage supports suggested would see the government paying up to 70% of an employee's wages, up to a maximum of €410.

But this would be where a firm can show it has suffered a drop in income of 25%. The employer would then be responsible for paying the remaining of the wages.

There are also suggestions that the basic €203 in jobseekers allowance agreed for workers will be increased to between €300 and €350 and would cover the self-employed as well as the employed.

Opposition parties will be briefed on the emergency legislation for the multi-billion euro wage package after 5pm today.