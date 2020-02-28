News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Crisis management teams activated as Storm Jorge forecast to bring 145km/hr gusts

Crisis management teams activated as Storm Jorge forecast to bring 145km/hr gusts
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 04:39 PM

Crisis management teams across the country have been activated as Storm Jorge heads towards Ireland.

Met Eireann have issued a Status Red Wind warning for Galway and Clare`which predicts gusts of between 130km/hr and 145km/hr in the two counties between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

They also said there will be an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Winds of 130 kilometres an hour are expected in western counties, where a status orange warning will come into effect tomorrow.

There is also more rain on the way, despite February already breaking records going back to the 1800s.

Up to 40,000 people could lose power this weekend as there will be heavy thundery downpours of rain and hail, and snow in places for a time in the morning.

A stormy day with very strong westerly winds and damaging gusts - as well as some further flooding - is forecast.

Met Éireann has issued an orange wind warning for Clare, Galway Kerry and Mayo from 6am on Saturday to 3am Sunday.

READ MORE

Covid-19: Harris warns against 'disinformation' as Aer Lingus confirms infected patient flew with them

A warning will also be in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 12.00pm Saturday to 3am Sunday.

The National Emergency Co-ordination group has met and is advising people to keep an eye on neighbours, stay away from the coast and take extra care on the roads.

Planning Minister Eoghan Murphy, meanwhile, warned that weather conditions will worsen over the weekend.

He said: "Damaging gusts are possible anywhere - this means that trees could come down anywhere.

Crisis management teams activated as Storm Jorge forecast to bring 145km/hr gusts

"Met Éireann will be updating and possibly escalating their warnings later on this afternoon."

Minister Murphy said while the flooding risk will continue, there is also a risk of power outages over the weekend.

Fergus Griffin from the Defence Forces said there are plans in place to help people in areas at risk of flooding.

He said: "Since the 24th February, the Defence Forces has deployed 209 personnel in the preparation and maintenance of flood defences.

"We currently have 29 personnel deployed in the Castleconnel area of Limerick, and we stand ready to assist our colleagues in the local authority."

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) says drivers need to take extra care.

"What we're saying is that you do really need to be on guard for these conditions.

"It means slowing down, it means expecting the unexpected when you go round the next corner - particularly on local roads".

The RSA is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days.

READ MORE

Two arrested following attempted armed robbery in Cork village

Road users in areas affected are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

    The following advice is being given to motorists:

  • Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

  • Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed

  • Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

  • Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds

  • Drivers need to slow down in wet weather conditions, especially on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning

  • If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it

  • Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic

  • After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes

  • Drive with dipped headlights at all times

More on this topic

50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal

National Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm JorgeNational Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm Jorge

Hail, sleet and snow continuing with yellow warning for three countiesHail, sleet and snow continuing with yellow warning for three counties

Motorists urged to be cautious as snow and ice warning in place for entire countryMotorists urged to be cautious as snow and ice warning in place for entire country


Storm JorgeweatherTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Armed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city houseArmed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city house

Three charged following funeral disturbance in Co TyroneThree charged following funeral disturbance in Co Tyrone

Revenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail CentreRevenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail Centre

50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal


Lifestyle

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

Kya deLongchamps despairs over the simple ways we can wreak havoc on our property's valueHow we vandalise our own homes

With the housing crisis, renovating a run-down property is worth considering if you have the inclination, time, funds and a good team of contractors around you, writes Carol O’CallaghanBehind the scenes in The Great House Revival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »