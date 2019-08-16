News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Criminal investigation launched following fire in Dublin apartment complex

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 02:00 PM

A criminal investigation has been launched into a fire in Coolock, Dublin earlier today.

It broke out at an apartment complex in Cromcastle Court at around 7am.

Three crews from Dublin Fire Brigade tackled the blaze, and emergency services assessed people at the scene.

Nobody was[ injured, but the apartment has been extensively damaged.

Emergency services at scene of 'criminal' fire in Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a fire on Dublin's northside.

Gardaí said it is an "incident of criminal damage" at the Cromcastle Court apartments in Kilmore.

No injuries have been reported. 

