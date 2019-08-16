Criminal investigation launched following fire in Dublin apartment complex

A criminal investigation has been launched into a fire in Coolock, Dublin earlier today.

It broke out at an apartment complex in Cromcastle Court at around 7am.

Three crews from Dublin Fire Brigade tackled the blaze, and emergency services assessed people at the scene.

Nobody was[ injured, but the apartment has been extensively damaged.

Emergency services at scene of 'criminal' fire in Dublin

