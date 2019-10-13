News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Criminal Assets Bureau reveals location where they have most targets under investigation

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 08:51 AM

West Dublin has twice as many targets under investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau than any other Garda division, according to today's Sunday Independent.

The paper reports that up to the end of last month, 1,321 people or organisations were under investigation by CAB across the country.

Up to the end of September 2019, the Criminal Assets Bureau was investigating 235 targets in Dublin West alone.

Outside of Dublin, Limerick had the highest rate with 98 CAB investigations followed by Meath, Kildare and Wexford.

Mayo and Cork North had the least amount of investigations.

The figures come after the Criminal Assets Bureau told the High Court last Tuesday that "security" or "protection money" was being paid to gangland figures to allow social housing be built in Cherry Orchard in West Dublin.

CAB is continuing its investigations of protection rackets while the Government announced an independent investigation into the extortion at Cherry Orchard.

