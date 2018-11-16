Home»ireland

Criminal Assets Bureau release three men in Kerry arrested in money laundering probe

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 08:01 AM

Three men arrested yesterday in Kerry have been released without charge.

The Criminal Assets Bureau arrested the three men as part of an operation targetting money laundering.

The suspects, who are all in their thirties, were detained yesterday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Two of them were held in Killarney Garda Station, while the third man was detained in Tralee.

Gardaí say they released them last night and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Kerrycrime

More in this Section

Senior Northern Ireland politicians meeting Taoiseach for Brexit talks

Special care service for girls to cease operating

Caribbean-bound holiday flight diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

Gardaí investigating fire at Finglas pub


Breaking Stories

A moving tale of poverty and childhood

Making you Sweat at legendary house night in Sir Henrys

Ask Audrey: The tuition in the Churchfield School of Proper English do be for nathin’, girl

Learning valuable lessons from the past

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »