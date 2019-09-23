Crimestoppers launch appeal to help find mother missing since 2013

Crimestoppers have launched an appeal for information in relation to the disappearance of a mother almost six years ago.

Elizabeth Clarke was aged 25 when she was last seen, sometime in November 2013.

She had two young children when she disappeared.

At the time of her disappearance, she was living with a former partner along with his father and wife at a house in Claremont Estate in Navan, Co Meath.

Ms Clarke was from Portrane, north Dublin.

Her own family have said that they had not seen her for almost a year before she disappeared and have expressed serious concern for her safety.

In an appeal, Crimestoppers said Ms Clarke would now be aged 30. She's described as 5'3 in height, with brown eyes.

She had shoulder-length brown hair at the time of her disappearance.

READ MORE Drilling for oil to be banned in Ireland - Varadkar

Crimestoppers said both it and the Gardaí were asking for people who know anything of relevance about this case to contact them.

Superintendent Sean Farrell, Navan Garda Station, said: “I am appealing to anyone with information on the disappearance of Elizabeth to come forward. She was last seen in the Navan area in November 2013.

As a mother of two young children, her family are desperate for any information on her whereabouts

Supt Farrell added: "I urge anyone with even the smallest piece of information which may seem insignificant to contact Crimestoppers.”

Crimestoppers Chairman John Murphy commented: “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details.

The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction. I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this case to get in contact.”

Calls to Crimestoppers are answered by specially trained gardaí and a cash reward can be paid out in certain cases, at the discretion of the gardaí.

- Crimestoppers: 1800 25 00 25