Crimestoppers appeal for information on hit and run in Tallaght in 2017

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 05:15 PM

A fresh attempt is being made to find the person responsible for killing a man who was knocked down in Dublin more than two years ago.

Stephen Lynch was walking on Brookview Close in Tallaght on April 13, 2017, at 6.50pm when he was deliberately struck by a Ford Focus.

Both the driver and at least one passenger ran, and have never been identified.

Now, more than two years on, Crimestoppers is launching an appeal for information.

It is looking to speak with anyone who knows who was driving the car, which had a registration plate of 10 WW 1812.

Crimestoppers says callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation.

It's an anonymous line, and people are being told that information which might not seem important could help crack the case.

Speaking today, Superintendent Ian Lackey, Tallaght Garda Station said: “I would appeal to anyone who has even the smallest piece of information to come forward.

"I particularly appeal to those in the Brookview Close area of Tallaght. Can you help us positively identify the driver of this vehicle that fatally struck Stephen Lynch on 6.50pm on Thursday, April 2017?

"Although some time has passed, any information you have which may seem insignificant to you might help with the investigation.

“If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

