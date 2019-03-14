NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Crew of Rescue 116 remembered on second anniversary of crash

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 07:05 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Today marks the second anniversary of the Rescue 116 helicopter crash in which four crew members were killed off the coast of Co Mayo.

The helicopter crashed after hitting the small island of Blackrock just off Blacksod.

The final air accident investigation report into the crash is expected to be completed shortly.

In the early hours of March 14, 2017, Rescue 116 was en route to Blacksod for refuelling after providing top cover on a medivac for an injured fisherman 250 kilometres off the Mayo coast.

The helicopter disappeared from radar screens at 12.45am prompting a massive search and rescue operation.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, co-pilot Captain Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciaran Smith were all killed when the helicopter ditched into the sea.

Six months after the crash a report into the operation of search and rescue found confusion among the different agencies involved. 12 recommendations were made.

The final report of the the Air Accident Investigation Unit has yet to be completed.

The AAIU says it is at an advanced stage and will be circulated, in confidence, to interested parties as soon as possible before being published.

More on this topic

Husband of Caitriona Lucas honoured with inclusion of her painting on new stamps

Injured man evacuated from Norweigan fishing vessel by Waterford Coast Guard

Ban on Coast Guard vehicles using blue lights and sirens will 'seriously hamper' response time

Coast Guard defends decision to stop volunteers using blue lights and sirens

KEYWORDS

Rescue 116

More in this Section

Crucial cross-border fisheries bill may not be law before Brexit

Varadkar: UK can change mind on Brexit and be 'welcomed back like prodigal son'

Five held in murder probe after man’s body found in Co Armagh

'It has given Kieran a huge lift' - GoFundMe for Cork All-Ireland winner reaches €275,000


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

Anxiety is a real worry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »