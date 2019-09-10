News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Creed urges Meat Industry Ireland to return to beef talks

Creed urges Meat Industry Ireland to return to beef talks
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 10:48 AM

The Agriculture Minister is urging Meat Industry Ireland to reflect on their decision to withdraw from beef talks.

Talks were due to resume yesterday but MII pulled out because farmers continue to protest at processing plants.

It says the blockades are forcing factories to close indefinitely.

Minister Michael Creed has said it is essential that MII engages with farmers.

"I would make the direct point to MII: Engagement with your customers is a business imperative," said Mr Creed.

"And we cannot have a situation where their refusal to engage effectively closes down the entire industry.

"I would appeal to them - and to all parties now - to reflect and particularly to reflect on the fact that any unilateral action now has a capacity not to add to the possibility of a solution but actually to exacerbate the difficulties we face."

READ MORE

Driver filmed ‘sleeping’ at the wheel of Tesla

More on this topic

BEAM deadline extended after only 20,000 of more than 70,000 potentially eligible farmers appliedBEAM deadline extended after only 20,000 of more than 70,000 potentially eligible farmers applied

SIPTU: Jailing protesting farmers not going to resolve disputeSIPTU: Jailing protesting farmers not going to resolve dispute

Beef Plan urges minister to reconvene talks without meat factoriesBeef Plan urges minister to reconvene talks without meat factories

Farmers to picket at factory today despite visiting Chinese delegationFarmers to picket at factory today despite visiting Chinese delegation

TOPIC: Farmers

More in this Section

Phil Hogan named as EU's new Trade CommissionerPhil Hogan named as EU's new Trade Commissioner

Parents of sick child who ‘has never tasted food’ criticise funding inequalityParents of sick child who ‘has never tasted food’ criticise funding inequality

Teeth reveal clues about people’s diet during the FamineTeeth reveal clues about people’s diet during the Famine

Tánaiste denies 'misleading' people over border checksTánaiste denies 'misleading' people over border checks


Lifestyle

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who is being harassed by an ex and doesn’t know where to turn.Ask a counsellor: ‘A man I dated won’t stop sending me letters – how can I get him to stop?’

BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Mark Lane shares advice for gardening newbies to live by. By Lauren Taylor.Got a garden for the first time? 9 of the easiest things beginners should start with

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »