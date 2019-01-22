NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Credit Unions could be solution to housing crisis says Fianna Fáil

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 09:14 AM

Fianna Fáil have said that Credit Unions could be a solution to the housing crisis.

Fianna Fáil's Housing Spokesperson Darragh O'Brien has said the government could use Credit Unions to prevent the crisis from getting worse.

He said he cannot think of a reason why it has not been utilised.

Mr O'Brien said: "This is a financial resource that could provide thousands of homes and the Credit Union sector are ready, willing and able.

"Their first €170m is available to be invested and that has not yet happened."

Credit Unions have been approved to invest in social and affordable housing by the Central Bank since last year.


