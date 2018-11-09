Home»Breaking News»ireland

Credit union withdraws misconduct allegations in settlement of action

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 04:59 PM

By Ann O'Loughlin

A credit union has withdrawn allegations of gross misconduct against its chief executive as part of the settlement of his High Court proceedings challenging his dismissal.

Carlow Credit Union has, without any admission of liability, withdrawn the allegations against Eugene Kearns, the court heard.

On Wednesday, Mr Kearns was granted injunctions restraining his employer from publishing his dismissal and from appointing anyone in his place pending further order.

He was also granted permission to serve at short notice his intention to bring proceedings injuncting his dismissal.

He strongly denied the claim of gross misconduct, the court heard, in what was a one-side-only represented application to the court on Wednesday.

When the matter returned before Mr Justice Tony O'Connor on Friday, Marguerite Bolger said that following talks the matter had been resolved and a statement would be read out by Mark Connaughton SC, for the credit union.

Mr Connaughton said that the parties had come to an agreement in writing, the terms of which are confidential.

Without any admission of liability the credit union withdrew the allegations of misconduct, he said.

Both sides wished each other the best for the future, he added.

Mr Justice O'Connor struck out the case.


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Woman sues former friends arguing €280k that she gave them was not a gift

Nicola Collins murder trial start deferred until Tuesday

Woman gets opportunity to reformulate High Court action over her rented home

Solicitor claims she was subjected to discriminatory remarks because she is 'a woman and a black African'

More in this Section

13 arrested in relation to 'serious incidents' in Dublin's south inner city

Conflict over whether theft of Loughinisland document was reported to police

Micheál Martin sacks Eamon Ó Cuív after admission of full knowledge of election launch

Google revises its policies on sexual misconduct following staff protests


Breaking Stories

7 fruit and veg often wrapped in single-use plastic, that really don’t need it

Working mums: How to cope if you’re asked to work away from home

Ask an expert: My teenage son only reads online text – is this likely to affect his reading skills?

Five things you should know about your parental rights after divorce or separation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »