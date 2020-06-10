Creches may try to recover funding shortfall from parents - TD

There is concern parents will have to fork out more for childcare when creches start to re-open on June 29.

Labour TD Sean Sherlock says the decision to halt ECCE funding on April 10 may hit some providers with a funding shortfall.

He says creches may try and recover any loss from parents and they need to know if they will have to pay more.

Deputy Sherlock says parents and providers should not be kept in the dark about the funding.

"The childcare sector were supposed to have been informed by June 5 of what their funding position would be on June 2.

"The state funds the early years sector to the tune of 60% funding but right now with this Covid crisis there is a lack of clarity about what the funding position will be for the early years providers.

"If the minister hasn't communicated to the providers what their funding position will be the danger for parents who will have access to childcare on the 29th is that they will have to front up the costs that would be borne by the provider in the absence of any scheme being made available by the minister.

"What we are calling on the minister to do now is to provide clarity as soon as possible for parents and for providers."