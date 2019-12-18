News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Créches affected by insurer leaving the market 'will face rises in the region of 100%'

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone
By Jess Casey
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 06:42 PM

Créches who were insured with one of the only two leading child care insurers soon to quit the market will see their premiums at least double next year.

The 1,600 childcare providers insured with Ironshore Europe previously were on policies not "considered to be sustainable" for another insurer, according to Children's Minister Katherine Zappone.

Créches insured through a scheme organised by Early Childhood Ireland (ECI) face a 10% increase in their 2020 premium, and those insured with Allianz face a 30% increase, she told an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Children and Youth Affairs.

“For the other providers, those who were insured through Ironshore, I understand they will face rises in the region of 100%,” Minister Zappone said.

“We all have had received representations that some people are getting more than that. I do know that. But that's the information in general that we've been given. This is, of course, extremely unfortunate.”

During the emergency meeting, called to discuss the crèche insurance cost crisis, Minister Zappone announced an additional support payment to acknowledge some of the pressures these services faced this year.

Most of this was due to the administrative burden associated with the introduction of the National Childcare Scheme and having to meet the deadlines for re-registration, she added. An average payment of €1,500 will be made to each créche, although this amount will vary.

The range of payments will be from small amounts, right up to €26,000 for the very large providers, depending on the number of children being cared for.

It is also hoped that each of the affected créches will have received a quote from Allianz by this afternoon, although there will be a number of "high-risk" créches who will not receive one, the Minister confirmed.

Créches who still find themselves facing "grave difficulty" and "sustainability issues" should contact the childcare committee and Pobal, she added.

While the announcement of the additional support payment was cautiously welcomed, deputies attending the meeting raised concerns that the payment does not address the core issues of the crisis.

There are long-standing providers whose risk has not increased, yet they are facing increases in their premiums in 2020, according to Labour TD Sean Sherlock.

In some cases, this is as high as six times what they are paying now. A lot of providers have also put themselves into debt due to the capital costs of becoming fully compliant in order to continue their operations, he added.

“I'm just conscious that we don't overburden the sector any further to the extent where we force closures, or where there is a forcing of the closure of facilities, as a result of the fact that the capital costs are too high, and the insurance costs are too high, and that even if you're paying out €1,500, that that still won't be enough to meet the challenges some of the providers will face."

