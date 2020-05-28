News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Creche worker charged with assaulting two-year-old in her care

Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 04:53 PM

A creche worker has appeared in court charged with the assault of a two-year-old in her care.

At Gort District Court today, the 29-year-old Galway woman appeared charged with committing the offence of mishandling of a child and ill-treating the child at a premises in Galway on June 21 last.

The woman is charged with wilfully assaulting or ill-treating a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary injury to the child’s health contrary to Section 246 of the Children’s Act.

Outlining the facts previously, Sgt Daithi Cronin told the court: “As a member of staff of the creche, a two-year-old under the care of the creche was assaulted in some way and handled in a certain way.”

Asked what was the nature of the alleged assault by Judge Patrick Durcan, Sgt Cronin said that it involved the “pushing down onto a bed and the rough handling a child”.

After hearing an outline of the allegations against the accused, Judge Durcan stated that he would accept jurisdiction in the case and the case will be heard in the district court and not the circuit court.

The accused did not appear in person in court today due to Covid-19 restrictions but her solicitor, Ann Gillane appeared on her behalf.

There is CCTV footage relevant to the case.

Ms Gillane stated that she was still awaiting on full disclosure and Sgt Cronin stated there is one witness statement outstanding and this would be sent on to Ms Gillane.

Judge Durcan stated that existing reporting restrictions in the case are to continue. He adjourned the case to June 25 to see if a guilty or a not guilty plea will be entered.

