News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Creative silage bales draw tourists to Co Leitrim

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 06:51 PM

More than 60 creatively decorated silage bales are adding some “life and colour” to a small Irish town as locals battle it out to win an unusual best-dressed award.

Families, community groups and businesses are involved in decorating and designing colourful silage bales for this year’s Stylish Silage competition.

The event, which is now in its third year, is part of the annual An Tostal festival in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

A Stylish Silage entrant (Brian Lawless/PA)
A Stylish Silage entrant (Brian Lawless/PA)

A giant ice-cream dubbed the Game of Cones, an electric Postman Pat van, a giant fire extinguisher, and a garda speed van are among the quirky artwork entries dotted around the town.

Organisers of the festival said the family-orientated competition has boosted tourism in the town.

They are expecting thousands of people to visit the town to view the artworks over the week-long festival.

Drumshanbo native Rachel McDonagh created a 30-foot long crocodile for this year’s event.

It took her weeks to sculpt the figure out of round and square bales, tyres and coal – all of which were hand-painted.

She said she took creative inspiration from a lake near her grandmother’s house, adding that the reaction she has been getting from both adults and children makes all the effort worthwhile.

“It’s a great buzz and it adds a bit of life and colour to the town,” she said.

“It’s something different.”

Rachel McDonagh, this year’s Festival Colleen, with her creation (Brian LAwless/PA)
Rachel McDonagh, this year’s Festival Colleen, with her creation (Brian LAwless/PA)

The 19-year-old has been crowned this year’s An Tostal “Coleen” following in the footsteps of her grandmother Kathleen Price, aged 88, who was the festival’s first Colleen, or guest of honour, in 1953.

She described it as an “absolute honour” to be given the coveted title.

“The festival has always had a special place with us because of Granny being the first An Postal Colleen,” Ms McDonagh explained.

She said it was extra special because her grandmother was with her when she was crowned on Sunday.

“It was great to have her there to share the special day with,” Ms McDonagh added.

The An Tostal festival has been running since 1953. It was set up with the aim of celebrating Irish rural life and boosting tourist numbers.

The festival runs until Saturday when the winner will be announced.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Angelino re-signs for Manchester City after buy-back clause activated

One-third of trainee doctors involved in adverse event

Cost for State to borrow sinks to almost zero on ‘Lagarde effect’

Two workers killed by train in UK ‘could not hear it because of ear defenders’

LeitrimHay Bales

More in this Section

BAI rejects complaints over Peter Casey interview on Late Late Show

Wife of mountaineer who died on Mount Elbrus says she lost her best friend

Paschal Donohoe: Disorderly Brexit could see €6bn downturn

Trade union leader criticises govt over 'failed' housing plans


Lifestyle

From cello strings to triangles West Cork Chamber Music Festival had it all

Mum's the Word: Navigating minefield of child’s screen time takes time and effort

Sustainability: ‘Balance and equality are the starting points’

Karl Spain on the three ages of Summer: 'Did you hear he died on his arse the other night in Castlebar'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »