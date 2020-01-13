News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Crazy stuff': Met Éireann warn against sharing fake weather warnings

'Crazy stuff': Met Éireann warn against sharing fake weather warnings
Picture: Met Éireann Twitter/EUMETSAT Airmass image
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 11:37 AM

Met Éireann have asked people not to share fake weather warnings online after a number of bogus 'status red' warnings were shared on social media today.

As Storm Brendan hit Irish shores, #StormBrendan quickly became the top trend on Twitter as users shared warnings, videos and photos of the latest weather.

However, among the thousands of tweets there were a number of false weather reports, warnings and charts being shared.

Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack asked people not to share the bogus information.

"There is some really crazy stuff out there," Ms Cusack told Séan O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio.

"There are a whole lot of fake weather charts with red warnings and everything on it."

Ms Cusack said that those creating and sharing these fake reports are extremely irresponsible.

She advised people to get their local weather forecast from the Met Éireann website and the app.

"We have spent the last two days considering this very carefully.

"We have a full team of people here with the best high resolution model.

"Some people think they are better at forecasting by looking out the window than Met Éireann.

"We run a 24/7 operation that is paid for by the citizens of Ireland so I'm actually astounded."

READ MORE

Storm Brendan: Almost 50,000 without power as storm makes its way across country

More on this topic

Storm Brendan: Almost 50,000 without power as storm makes its way across countryStorm Brendan: Almost 50,000 without power as storm makes its way across country

Lorenzo becomes category five hurricane with wind speeds of 160mphLorenzo becomes category five hurricane with wind speeds of 160mph

Storm Karen exits Caribbean after causing flooding and power outagesStorm Karen exits Caribbean after causing flooding and power outages

Tropical Storm Humberto forms near BahamasTropical Storm Humberto forms near Bahamas


TOPIC: Storms

More in this Section

Dara Calleary named as FF Director of ElectionsDara Calleary named as FF Director of Elections

Powersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF ministerPowersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF minister

Cork school principal blasts three siblings' planned deportation as 'immoral'Cork school principal blasts three siblings' planned deportation as 'immoral'

Migrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centreMigrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centre


Lifestyle

My idea of misery is a nine to five office job.This Much I Know: Actress Aisling Kearns

There’s something new and oddly terrifying to look out for on the nearest highway: drivers napping peacefully while their cars steer themselves, writes Peter C Baker.Are we asleep at the wheel?

Elizabeth Wurtzel has died aged 52. She wrote with searing honesty and narcissism, starting with the eradefining ‘Prozac Nation’, spotlighting her depression, says Suzanne Harrington.Elizabeth Wurtzel and a career born of suffering

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »