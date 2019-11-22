Crawford Art Gallery receives €183,500 funding for environmental controls upgrade

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan TD today announced that Cork's Crawford Art Gallery would receive a €183,500 capital grant to upgrade the environmental controls of the gallery.

The Minister announced the news on a visit to the gallery for a new exhibition.

The grant will allow for work to take place on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system of the gallery.

According to a statement from the Minister, the current environmental controls system requires "substantial investment" to ensure the gallery meets the operational requirements for a National Cultural Institution.

The gallery has also been working with the Department for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in relation to the development of the building as set out in the Project 2040 Plan.

As part of her visit, the Minister noted and welcomed the important role played by the Crawford as the only National Cultural Institution located in its entirety outside Dublin and congratulated them on the success of their Sunday openings and new family-friendly schedule which sees the gallery open to the public seven days a week.