News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Crash that killed boy, 13, and critically injured another teen referred to GSOC

Crash that killed boy, 13, and critically injured another teen referred to GSOC
Skid marks and a damaged tree trunk at the scene of a single-vehicle fatal road traffic accident at Lisclougher Great, near Delvin, Co Westmeath. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 07:56 AM

A teenage boy has been killed and another left in critical condition following a crash in Co Westmeath this morning.

The single-vehicle crash which occurred in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin at around 2.15am.

A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Another boy, aged in his teens, has been taken to hospital and is understood to be in critical condition.

Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teen, received non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

It is understood the car involved had come to the attention of Gardaí before the collision and a referral has been made to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Assistant Garda Commissioner for Roads Policing Paula Hilman says inquiries are continuing into what happened.

"Any road death is one too many and we can only extend our sympathies and think of the family as we do on all occasions.

"It would be inappropriate for me to comment any further on what happened last night. It is an ongoing investigation."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1.45am - 2.30am, to contact them at Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Family of Carrigaline stab victim distance themselves from online fundraiser

More on this topic

Man, 60s, dies in Mayo car crashMan, 60s, dies in Mayo car crash

Woman, 50s, killed after being hit by car in Co KildareWoman, 50s, killed after being hit by car in Co Kildare

Man dies following collision on N22 in CorkMan dies following collision on N22 in Cork

Mother and daughter die in tragic Co Antrim farm accidentMother and daughter die in tragic Co Antrim farm accident

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Road users urged to be cautious as lifting restrictions brings more trafficRoad users urged to be cautious as lifting restrictions brings more traffic

Four to face trial over alleged abduction and assault of Kevin LunneyFour to face trial over alleged abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney

Animal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fightsAnimal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fights

Hairdressers and beauty salons may open earlier than expectedHairdressers and beauty salons may open earlier than expected


Lifestyle

Among today's highlights: David Brophy concludes his choir series, and the late Connemara cartographer Tim Robinson features in a fascinating documentaryWednesday TV highlights: David Brophy's choir series and Tim Robinson's Connemara among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »