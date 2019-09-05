News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Crash barrier 'saves' driver after truck jack-knifes on M7 in Limerick

The jack-knifed truck on the M7 this morning. Pic: Press 22
By David Raleigh
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 10:20 AM

A jack-knifed truck has blocked the M7 Limerick to Dublin motorway just outside Limerick.

Massive tailbacks have been reported by motorists leading to severe delays on the route between Ballysimon and Rosbrien.

According to AA Roadwatch the incident occurred on the “southbound” lane between Junction 29 and Junction 30.

“Traffic is heavy both ways on approach,” a spokesperson tweeted.

Motorist Colm Ward, from Caherconlish, Co Limerick, who was stuck in his car on his way to work, tweeted that traffic was “at a complete stop now between j29 & 30”.

When contacted, he added: “I’m stuck here. It’s at a total standstill now, but I can’t see the truck. I saw two fire tenders, an ambulance and Garda cars traveling towards the scene.”

“Both southbound lanes are stuck but the northbound traffic is moving,” he said.

A reliable source said the driver of the truck was taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick, however, he is not thought to have suffered any serious injury.

The source said it appeared the truck may have hit a ditch before it jack-knifed and collided with a crash barrier surrounded by hedging, which is located in the center of the motorway separating southbound and northbound traffic.

“It looks like the crash barrier saved him and the truck going across into the fast lane of the northbound traffic, so it could have been a lot worse,” they said.

The truck was not carrying any load at the time, the source added.

Four units of Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service have responded to the scene, along with an ambulance crew and garda.

CrashLimerick

