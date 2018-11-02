Home»Breaking News»ireland

Crack cocaine is most commonly abused drug in Ireland

Friday, November 02, 2018 - 12:43 PM

Crack cocaine has overtaken heroin as the most commonly abused drug in Ireland.

Drug support organisation, Coolmine, says 33% of all admissions cited crack cocaine as their main drug of choice - while 31% said heroin.

David Marsh from Coolmine says one of the main reasons is the price.

Mr Marsh said that many of his clients that he has worked with over the past two decades who would have been using methadone or alcohol have now switched to crack cocaine as it is cheaper.

"It's not new, it's been around for years but in the last year or two it has gotten much cheaper," said Mr Marsh.

"A lot of the homeless are using it because it's cheap but unfortunately you need lots of it."

DrugsAddictionHomelessness

