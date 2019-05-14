Cow & Gate baby food recalled after pieces of rubber glove found in jars

A batch of Cow & Gate baby food has been recalled from Boots after some jars were found to contain pieces of a rubber glove.

Several jars in the batch of Cheesy Broccoli Bake (10+ months) product contained small pieces of a thin blue rubber glove.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall for the batch which is sold in Ireland in Boots stores only.

A batch of the Cow & Gate Cheesy Broccoli Bake has been recalled by the FSAI.

The 250g 'Cow & Gate Cheesy Broccoli Bake 10 months + Children (Stage 3)' product which is being recalled has the batch code 106962/101107743 - 08998 04.

It has the best before date of December 28, 2020 and originated in Poland.

No other batches of the product or any other Cow & Gate goods are affected by the recall.

The batch was also on sale in most major supermarkets in the UK including Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Tesco, as well as Boots.

Cow & Gate said in a statement that the "product does not pose a health risk", but that they are recalling it as "it does not meet our usual high quality standards".

"We are sorry that this happened and would like to reassure parents that this is an isolated incident," the company said.