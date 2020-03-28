Covid19: Ireland records highest number of deaths so far with 14 fatalities; 294 new cases

Another 14 deaths have been confirmed in Ireland by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

All of the 14 people were located in the east of the country. This is the highest number of deaths so far in Ireland.

It brings to 36 the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities in Ireland.

The median age of today's reported deaths is 81.

The HPSC has also confirmed 294 new confirmed cases as of 1pm today.

There are now 2,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that two more people with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland taking the death toll to 15.

READ MORE What you need to know about 'cocooning'

There were 49 new positive cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases in the region to 324.

According to data as of midnight on Thursday, March 26 when there were 1,904 confirmed cases in Ireland there are 91 clusters involving 351 cases.

Of the cases, 53% are male and 46% female.

Of the 1,904 cases, 489 have been hospitalised with 67 admitted to ICU.

Healthcare workers are associated with 445 of the cases.

Dublin continues to have the highest number of cases at 1,070 (56%) followed by Cork with 184 cases (10%).

Community transmission accounts for 52% of cases where transmission status is known, while close contacts accounts for 23% and travel abroad accounts for 25%.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health extended his sympathies to the family and friends of those who have passed away and thanked citizens for complying with the restrictive measures currently in place across the country.

We must remain focused in our shared efforts to prevent the spread of this infection, to prevent severe illness especially that which requires ICU admission and ultimately save lives.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health reiterated the importance of staying at home and following the advice from the Government.

"The Department of Health, HSE and our frontline workers will continue to take every action against COVID-19, but it is each and every one of us, individually, who has the power to reduce this threat."

Earlier this evening, Health Minister Simon Harris gave a briefing where he said the sanctions on the latest restrictions announced will be finalised tomorrow.

Last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that everyone should stay in their homes until Easter Sunday with exceptions for specific circumstances such as going out for exercise and getting food and medicines.

Mr Harris said that people could face being arrested by Gardaí if they breach these restrictions but said that he does not expect that to be the course of action in the finalised list.

"A member of An Garda Síochána could detain or arrest somebody who defies the public health advice.

"I always have to quickly follow those comments by saying it is not my expectation that that is the road we're going.

"Without any legal basis, businesses closed, pubs closed, parades cancelled, rugby matches were called off and people were allowed to work from home, businesses closed so the co-operation from people in this country has been incredible."