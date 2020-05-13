Covid tracker app not expected before end of June

A key impact assessment regarding the introduction of a Covid-19 smartphone tracking app in Ireland has yet to be delivered to the Data Protection Commissioner, and will not be seen publicly before June.

The CovidIreland Tracker app, first mooted at the end of March to be available within 10 days, is now not expected to go live until the end of next month.

The pending application, which will use Bluetooth technology to track contacts between people in order to automatically alert users if they have been in close contact with a case of the virus, has raised privacy concerns among data protection experts, not least over the perceived lack of transparency concerning its development.

The HSE has now confirmed that the application’s source code is to be published publicly, but not before a testing phase involving 2,000 people commences at the beginning of June, a process which is expected to take between two and three weeks.

Likewise, the app’s data protection impact assessment (DPIA), a key part of any privacy-related project and which was expected to be received by the Data Protection Commissioner last week, will be published at the same time. It will be delivered to the DPC “shortly”, the HSE said.

That DPIA, believed to have been compiled by the HSE itself rather than by a third party, may have gone through several iterations given that the nature of the app changed tack fundamentally in early May.

At that time the HSE officially moved from developing a centralised app, one through which all data gathered would have been held centrally on a State server, to the decentralised version which smartphone giants Apple and Google had said will form the basis of their own contact tracing template, which Ireland is set to utilise.

Typically DPIAs are carried out and published before the beginning of a project, not during it.

Separately, the health authorities’ plan to request location data from the app’s users in order to track symptoms of the virus around the country is facing scrutiny from civil liberties organisations.

Though Google and Apple have banned the use of location data by any developer seeking to use their contact tracing template, it’s understood that the use of such data for any functions of an app extraneous to contact tracing, such as the HSE’s symptom tracker, will be approved by the two companies’ respective app stores subject to the criteria used to evaluate any regular application.

Both the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and Digital Rights Ireland, meanwhile, have either written or are set to write to Government asking what threshold for takeup of the application will represent a proportionate intervention, one which can have a measurable effect in combating the virus.

Without adequate proportionality a system with repercussions for privacy rights has no legal basis under European law.

The fundamental effectiveness of such applications, dependent on Bluetooth technology, was recently called into question by Trinity College Dublin academics Doug Leith and Stephen Farrell, who in testing such an application found that the technology struggled to measure distancing accurately in routine social situations, such as in supermarkets, with signals badly muffled by a device being held in a user’s pocket.