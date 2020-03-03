News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Covid-19 – Will a facemask help?

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 01:55 PM

As fears rise over the potential spread of Covid-19 an increasing number of people are wearing facemasks in public. But are they effective?

Here are some questions answered on what people can do to protect themselves and limit the spread of infection.

What is the best way for people to protect themselves against infections like coronavirus?

Health officials say the best protection is to regularly wash their hands with soap and water.

If soap and water are not available, hand sanitiser gel can be used until people can get to a sink.

People are encouraged to wash their hands for 20 seconds, or the length of time it takes to sing happy birthday twice.

What about the use of facemasks? Do they work?

The HSE has said that for the general public who feel well and do not have symptoms, facemasks are not considered to be effective to protect them from becoming infected.

But when worn by those who may already be infected with the virus, masks can help reduce the spread.

They also said that they can be worn by anyone, such as trained health professionals, who is in close contact with someone who has or may have coronavirus.

Is there any advice for people who choose to wear facemasks?

The public are not being advised to use facemasks. Some people in isolation will have been given facemasks and will have been instructed by their health professional how and when to use them.

This guidance will likely include information on how they are worn correctly, should be changed frequently, removed properly and disposed of safely.

One expert, William Keevil, professor of environmental healthcare at the University of Southampton, previously urged people “not to over rely on using standard masks”.

He added: “They are usually loose fitting, use poor filtration fabrics and give little protection to the wearer other than to restrict touching the nose and mouth without protecting the eyes”.

But Prof. Keevil added: “If you must, then use a close fitting N95-rated (FFP2) mask which offers good, although not complete, protection against infectious aerosols e.g. from coughs.”

Is there any advice other than washing hands?

Aside from regular hand washing people can ensure their work surfaces and door handles are clean and they can try to avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

The “catch it, bin it, kill it” slogan is also being employed to encourage people to try and prevent infection spread though coughing and sneezing.

TOPIC: Coronavirus

