Covid-19: Website launched to help people struggling with their mental health

The government has launched a new website for people struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.

It has tips on coping with stress and anxiety as well as links to online counselling options.

The site Getting Through Covid-19 Together can be found here.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said this afternoon that he is concerned with the toll of restrictions on people's mental health.

"This is a really tough time for our country," he wrote on Twitter.

"We are all feeling a bit anxious and uneasy. Today we launch a new site with tips to help us all get through it together.

"There are things to do, people to talk to and mental health supports available."

Kate O'Flaherty, from the Department of Health, says it is important people do not suffer alone.

"A lot of people are sharing that they are finding certain things helpful so all of that is on gov.ie together.

"Things about keeping a routine, sleep, keeping physically active, trying to eat well, trying to switch off and most importantly, staying connected to others."

The website offers guidance under several categories: Looking after our mental health, Coping at home, Staying active, Healthy eating, Helping in the community and Cocooning.

It reminds people that it is normal to be worried and to feel stressed during this time.

Those who might find it more worrying than others can avail of additional support on the phone or online from the list of organisations found on the website.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing