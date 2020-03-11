Covid-19: The longer schools are shut, the bigger the hit to economic activity, says key flu research

Economists are scrambling to try to understand the damage that Covid-19 will inflict on livelihoods, prosperity, jobs and the health of government tax revenues around the world.

The unprecedented shutdown in Italy has given new urgency to the attempts to understand what happens to economies when the Covid-19 hits hard.

Many economists have already predicted that Covid-19 will inevitably drag the Italian economy -- still vulnerable after many years of austerity -- will slump into a new recession. Others predicts that Germany and much of the eurozone economy will be hit hard too.

What happens to the Irish economy caught between rapidly slowing world trade and a likely slump in household spending is a matter of much debate.

A major piece of research by University of Oxford economists and health specialists in 2009 has caught the attention of governments and is being scutinised here by Ireland’s leading think tank, the Economic and Social Research Institute to understand the fallout on its way from the coronavirus.

The insightful economics research by Marcus Keogh-Brown, a world-leading health economist, Simon Wren-Lewis, one of Britain’s best-known economics professors, and other health economists and biologists, attempted to answer what happens to a major world economy, the UK, when hit by multiple deaths under a severe outbreak of influenza.

The research, ‘The possible macroeconomic impact on the UK of an influenza pandemic’, modelled a number of scenarios that ranged from the slight to severe outcomes.

It drew on the Sars outbreak and the infamous 1918 Spanish flu, as well as on a less-storied pandemic of 1969.

Under its severe disease scenarios, the research found that the large economic effects come with school closures: The longer the schools are shut, the bigger the hit is to economic activity as healthy parents are in effect forced to withdraw from the workforce to look after their children.

Its most drastic scenario assumes a “severe disease” along with very lengthy school closures and four weeks of involuntary absences from work as authorities battle to control the virus.

It found under that worst-case outcome that UK anniual GDP “is nerarly 5% lower, a decline which again is unprecedented”.

Professor Wren-Lewis told the Irish Examiner that one of his co-authors judged that Covid-19 “is towards or about the size of the severe pandemic we looked at in the [2009] paper”.

“Otherwise we think its conclusions still hold. They should apply to Ireland as well in proportionate terms,” he said.

The economist said that a government shaping “any sensible fiscal policy” in response to the crisis “would ignore the fall in tax revenues and the increase in the deficit that brings”.

That’s because the research has modelled “a one-off shock so there will be no change to the underlying deficit” for the government.

And he supports calls for banks to help firms through the crisis.

“The modelling assumes that firms that are viable in the long run get the finance they need to see them through the temporary drop in demand. It is important that banks ensure that will happen,” he said.

