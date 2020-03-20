Covid-19 testing to begin at Páirc Uí Chaoimh from this weekend

Testing for the coronavirus is expected to begin at a temporary drive-through facility at Páirc Uí Chaoimh from this weekend.

The recently refurbished Cork stadium is among the latest GAA facilities to become a temporary Covid-19 testing centre, as the HSE ramps up testing for the virus across the country.

On Friday morning Cork GAA took to social media to confirm that Páirc Uí Chaoimh is to be used adding that further information is to be made available from the HSE "in due course".

Speaking to the Irish Examiner the Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy said the organisation was happy to support the efforts of the HSE to deal with the current health crisis.

Ms Kennedy said: “We made the offer earlier in the week and the HSE called today to say that they would take up the offer.

HSE officials were on site today and the grounds will now be used as a drive-through testing centre.

It is not yet clear how exactly the drive-through testing facility will operate but Ms Kennedy expects it will be a similar set-up to Croke Park.

“A drive-through one-way system is possible at Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” she said.

“We’re delighted to be able to play some small role in supporting the HSE in its work during this crisis. It’s brilliant to be able to make use of the facilities that we have,” she added.

It is understood that residents in the local area have been advised that the temporary test centre could open from this weekend, with Covid-19 testing starting as early as tomorrow.

The Croke Park facility is handling around 400 vehicles per day.

Given the layout of Páirc Uí Chaoimh it is thought that drive-through testing could be facilitated by using the two main entrances as entry and exit points.

The HSE this week received 30,000 Covid-19 test kits.

As well as Croke Park, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh facility also joins Nowlan Park in Kilkenny as the latest sports grounds to be made available by the GAA.

Kilkenny GAA confirmed on Thursday that Nowlan Park will be used as a drive-thru testing centre following a request from the HSE.

Meanwhile, it was today confirmed that LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick will also open its gates and act as a drive-thru centre.

"We at Limerick GAA have also offered the HSE the use of our other facilities if needed as we all come together during this Covid-19 crisis," they said in a statement.