Covid-19 testing capacity to increase as cases rise to 38

Additional reporting by Kevin O'Neill

Laboratory capacity is to be ramped up across the country after 10 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the total in the Republic to 34.

Tests of 1,784 suspected cases have been run in Ireland to date — an increase of 1,387 tests in one week.

Department of Health now plans to “significantly” increase testing capacity by expanding to regional laboratories, with Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford tipped to “come on stream over next couple of weeks”.

This increased capacity would mean that thousands of tests can be run on a weekly basis, said Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer with the Department of Health, adding that 98% of all suspected cases in Ireland have tested negative so far.

Of the 10 new Covid-19 cases confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), one was a male healthcare worker in the south associated with hospital transmission; one was a female healthcare worker in the east, which was a possible hospital transmission; three males in the south, as well as one male and one female in the east, are associated with travel from an affected area; one male and one female in the west, as well as one female in the south, are associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice in order to to prevent further spread.

Two members of staff at Ervia are among those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, Ervia, the parent company for Gas Networks Ireland and Irish Water, confirmed that it had been advised by two individuals that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Both recently returned home from an affected area in Europe,” the statement read. “The crisis management team in Ervia has been meeting over the past number of weeks to co-ordinate the response across both businesses to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and maintenance of services.

“Ervia had protocols already established, these individuals self-isolated before being diagnosed and did not return to work following their trip abroad. Staff in Ervia have been notified of these developments.”

But despite the increase in cases, Dr Holohan said he “is not convinced” that schools need to close to combat the outbreak at this stage.

“At a point in time, this is still something that might be of value, but we’re not convinced that it will be,” he said.

Given that any measures introduced to combat the virus which would have a social and economic impact may be in place for “a considerable period of time”, Dr Holohan said that these should only be deployed at “at a point in time that is appropriate and not before they’re necessary or likely to work”.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), which Dr Holohan chairs, has now decided that the HPSC will formally update guidelines for healthcare workers returning to work following exposure to a confirmed case, as per recommendations from the Expert Advisory Group (EAG).

Confirmed cases who are clinically appropriate can remain in their home, in self-isolation, NPHET said.

However, this is subject to the development of criteria for their discharge from self- isolation by the EAG today.

Socially restrictive actions around hospitals and nursing homes are not necessary at this moment in time, NPHET stated.

The body advised that blanket socially restrictive actions around hospitals and nursing homes are not currently necessary, but encouraged proper hygiene to protect vulnerable groups.