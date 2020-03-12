Covid-19: Taoiseach announces closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities

An “unprecedented” two-week-long shutdown of schools, colleges and childcare facilities will begin at 6pm tonight as the Government struggles to contain the fall-out of the coronavirus.

It comes as the country moves to the next phase in battling Covid-19.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made the announcement in an early morning press conference in Washington DC.

Mr Varadkar said: "We have not witnessed a pandemic of this nature in living memory. This is uncharted territory.

"It is important to remember that the disease effects will be mild for the majority of people especially the young and healthy.

"We know that older people and those with chronic diseases are at real risk. We have a duty as a society to protect ourselves and above all to protect others - our parents and grandparents, our family and friends, co-workers and neighbours.

"We said we would take the right actions at the right time. We have to move now to have the greatest impact."

From 6pm today, the following measures are being put in place, and they will stay in place until March 29: All schools, colleges, and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow. Where possible teaching will be done online and remotely cultural institutions will close as well, All indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people, and outdoor mass gatherings, more than 500 people should be cancelled.

People should continue to go to work if possible, but should look to work from home.

In order to reduce unnecessary face to face interaction in the workplace, right times and working time should be staggered and meetings done remotely, or by phone,

Public transport will continue to operate the shops will remain open.

All cultural institutions like museums, galleries, theatres and concert venues will also be shut.

Anyone entering Ireland will be informed of the measures and asked to self-isolate if they are displaying symptoms, the Taoiseach said, adding: "Our advice is that all indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled."

Speaking to the public, Mr Varadkar said people can play your part by hand washing coughing and sneezing and your elbow or tissue and seeking medical advice if you develop symptoms.

“This is now more important than ever,” he said.

Mr Varadkar also said the Cabinet will meet later today. Opposition party leaders and counterparts in Northern Ireland or Britain will be briefed.

The government will deploy all of the resources we can muster, human and financial, to tackle this threat head on.

Mr Varadkar said: “People should seek to reduce social interactions as much as possible.”

He said while the resources available to combat the impact of this virus are extensive, they are not unlimited.

“Our healthcare workers have been at the forefront of this crisis since it started, and they will be at the frontline of the crisis and the time ahead. We must do all we can to help them, so they can help those who need the help the most,” he said.

“I know that some of this is coming as a real shock. And it's going to involve big changes in the way we live our lives.

I know they're asking people to make enormous sacrifices. But we're doing it for each other. Together we can slow the virus in its tracks and push it back together as one nation we can save many lives, our economy will suffer. But it will bounce back.

"Last time in school or college, you'll be recovered. And in time. Our lives will go back to normal,” he added.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met on Wednesday night and issued new advice to the Government.

The Taoiseach said: “We are acting on that advice today. There will be many more cases.

“More people will get sick and, unfortunately, we must face the tragic reality that some people will die.

“The virus is all over the world. It will continue to spread but it can be slowed.

“Its impact can be reduced making it easier for our health service to cope and giving our scientists more time to develop better testing, treatments and a vaccine.”

At a press conference at Government Buildings following the Taoiseach's announcement, the Tánaiste Simon Coveney said today's decision has not "been taken lightly", adding it is "unprecedented in scale".

He said the country needs to act collectively to deal with crisis:

Mr Coveney said: "We're acting to protect the most vulnerable in our society. And that is why the actions we are announcing today are so justified.

"If you have symptoms, self-isolate immediately," he said. "I understand the impact of this, I am a father, a husband, and a son too"

“We are asking Irish people to stay apart,” he said.

“The days and weeks ahead will be difficult and the government cannot do this on its own.

The most effective tool is to do everything we can to slow down the spread. Those who are vulnerable are precious.

“It will have a deep impact on people’s abilities to do their job.

“We are asking people to continue to work where possible. Those who go to the places of work should limit contact.”

The Health Minister Simon Harris said Ireland has now officially moved to the delay phase of fighting Covid-19.

Mr Harris said: "This is a phase we have been planning for for some time."

He added that it is vital people take the advice being given by professionals.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is limiting its outpatient appointments and elective surgeries to essential services only.

The hospital says it's necessary to deal with the impact of Covid-19.

It comes as the number of cases in the Republic now stands at 43.

Yesterday, an elderly woman from the east of the country became the first person here to die from the virus.

Trinity College Dublin has confirmed its second case of the infection on the campus, and the United States has banned travel from most of Europe with the exception of Ireland and the UK.

