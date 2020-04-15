Covid-19 subsidy increased to 85% of at risk incomes less than €24,400

- Additional reporting by Cate McCurry

It has been confirmed that the State has increased the subsidy available to employers from 70% to 85% on incomes less than around €24,400 per year.

The scheme will also be extended to higher-paid workers, those earning over €76,000, in a bid to reduce the number of people being laid off which could reach one million without a major State intervention.

The move comes after employers said that some of their part-time staff are not working because they can earn more from the Covid-19 emergency payment.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced that for employees with a previous average net pay between €412 and €500 per week, the subsidy will be up to €350 per week.

There are no changes for those earning €31,000 to €38,000 a year, who will continue to receive a subsidy of up to 70%, up to a maximum of €410 per week.

Mr Donohoe said for employees with previous net pay over €586 per week, equivalent to €38,000 a year, a tiered approach will apply.

The maximum subsidy payable for those earners remains €350 per week.

Mr Donohoe also said the wage subsidy is now available to support employees where the average net pre-Covid salary is greater than €76,000, and their gross post-Covid salary has fallen below €76,000.

The tiered arrangement applicable to gross incomes over €38,000 will apply in such circumstances.

More than 43,000 employers have registered for the scheme and over 26,000 of these have already received a refund.

The Revenue Commissioners said more than 255,000 employees have already received at least one payment under the scheme, and that about 84% of employees have also received a top-up payment from their employer.

The department also acknowledged there are “imperfections and anomalies” from the scheme, particularly for lower-paid workers.

Mr Donohoe said that in the coming weeks, his department will be publishing updated economic forecasts where the Government will lay out its view of the impact of Covid-19 on Ireland’s economy this year and in 2021.

Speaking at Government Buildings in Dublin, the finance minister said: “Forecasts that have already been published show a significant decline in gross domestic product for this year.

“It is certainly possible that we could see a decline in economic activity within this year that is comparable or potentially greater than what we experienced a decade ago.

READ MORE Paschal Donohoe: Pay cuts for TDs not yet being considered but not ruled out

“So we are in uncharted waters. We’re facing a new kind of challenge, facing new economic difficulties.”

Mr Donohoe said: “The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme was designed and introduced with great speed.

“This was done to ensure the greatest number of employees maintained the link with their employee during this difficult time.

“It stood to reason that there were anomalies that needed to be ironed out to ensure greater fairness and implementation of the scheme.

“The whole world is facing a time of unprecedented difficulty.

“Here in Ireland, we are working hard to ensure the impact and fallout from what is happening is minimised for our people to the greatest extent possible.

“Today’s measures serve to reinforce that message and to offer additional comfort to employers and employees in the period ahead,” he said.