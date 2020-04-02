Covid-19: Six more deaths in the North as UK fatalities near 3,000

The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by six to 36, health officials said.

Testing has resulted in 85 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 774.

A total of 2,921 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, the Department of Health said, up by 569 from 2,352 the day before.

The UK Department of Health also said that, as of 9am on Thursday, a total of 163,194 people have been tested of which 33,718 tested positive.

The number of people who have died in Wales after contracting coronavirus is 117, a rise of 19, health officials said.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “284 new cases have tested positive for Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,121, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

“Nineteen further deaths have been reported to us of people who had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of deaths in Wales to 117.

“We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.”

A total of 126 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Government has confirmed, up by 50 from 76 on Wednesday.

Official statistics showed that 2,602 people had tested positive for the virus, up 292 on the previous day.

At a briefing at St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 162 people were in intensive care with Covid-19.

A total of 18,128 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Scotland.

Public Health England said 10,657 tests were carried out in England on Wednesday and testing capacity for inpatient care in England currently stands at 12,799 tests per day.