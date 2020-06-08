News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19: Revenue confirms updates to wage subsidy that excluded new mothers returning to work

Covid-19: Revenue confirms updates to wage subsidy that excluded new mothers returning to work
Revenue confirmed the changes today to the subsidy that helped employers in Ireland pay their employees wages during the Covid-19 lockdown.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 07:17 PM

Changes to the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme are now in place for employees who have returned or are due to return to work.

Revenue confirmed the changes today for those who have been on maternity and adoptive leave or related unpaid leave.

These changes also apply to workers who were not on their employer's payroll on February 29.

These include those who were on paternity or parental leave, those in receipt of Health and Safety Benefit, Parent's Benefit or Illness Benefit.

There was significant public criticism of the subsidy policy after it was revealed an anomaly in the regulation excluded women who are returning from unpaid maternity leave and were not on their company’s payroll in January and February.

Meanwhile, the amount of people receiving the Covid-19 unemployment payment has continued to fall as more people return to work.

515,700 are now in receipt of the payment, a fall of 27,000 compared to last week.

At the height of the unemployment surge, some 598,000 people were claiming the payment in May.

READ MORE

Numbers on Covid-19 payment falls by 27,400 as lockdown eases

More on this topic

200 jobs lost as Jam and Fexco hit hard by Covid-19 shutdown

'The mission has not been accomplished' - Tony Holohan urges caution despite latest Covid19 figures'The mission has not been accomplished' - Tony Holohan urges caution despite latest Covid19 figures

Pedestrianisation of Cork streets could take two more weeks following objectionsPedestrianisation of Cork streets could take two more weeks following objections

Ireland must completely eliminate Covid-19 before life returns to normal, scientists warnIreland must completely eliminate Covid-19 before life returns to normal, scientists warn


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up