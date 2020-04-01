Covid-19 response: What are the health insurers saying about policy costs and refunds?

Health insurers will, this week, meet with government officials to discuss the impact of the agreement between the HSE and the Private Hospitals Association to make private hospitals available for public use as part of the Covid-19 response.

Currently, health insurance customers are in the dark about what impact this could have on their premiums and whether they should continue to pay, or if they can expect refunds.

There are also questions regarding other care, such as maternity, cardiac or cancer care.

Among the issues which have yet to be resolved are:

- The health insurance levy of approximately €450 per customer, which is paid to Revenue

- Claim costs for urgent and non-urgent healthcare, including the aforementioned maternity, cancer and cardiac care./li]

The meeting between the insurers and the government should provide some clarity as to what can be expected.

The early signs are that customers can expect some form of financial support but it is unclear to what expect.

Here's what the insurers are saying so far:

IRISH LIFE

Joe Dowdall, managing director of Irish Life Health, told customers he expects access to private hospital services to be "restricted to critical and time dependent medical care".

"We are engaging with the Department of Health and other parties to understand the likely impact of the changes and to discuss initiatives to support you at this time," he said.

"Once we have clarified the details we will advise you of how this will be reflected in the premium you pay for your health insurance plan and how you will be compensated for this period.

"I am also aware this time is particularly difficult for those of you who are experiencing financial challenges due to Covid-19. We have options to support you maintaining your cover and we can work through these with you if you require."

LAYA HEALTHCARE

In an email on March 27, Laya's managing director Dónal Clancy told members they were "announcing that we plan to introduce a measure of financial support for all our members on private healthcare schemes in response to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis".

"Before we can commit to the exact details of any measure of financial support, we have some critical details around our claims costs we need to work out carefully," Mr Clancy said.

"Our members are still getting sick with non-Covid-19 related illnesses and injuries and we want to be there for them to provide cover when they need us.

"I’m confirming to our 600,000 members that we will introduce a financial measure to support them. We just need a little more time to consider the breadth and depth of what we can offer. There’s a lot we still don’t know."

VHI

In a statement issued by a VHI spokesperson, the company said they "fully support" the private hospitals agreement.

"Unprecedented times require unprecedented responses," they said.

"We are currently working through the detail of these temporary changes. As soon as we have more information we will be in touch with our customers directly.

"In previous years when we had a reduction in claims, we returned that money to our customers. We are now committing that we will do that again. We hope to be in a position to update our customers about what form the changes to their premiums will take by early next week.

"In addition to looking at returning money that is not used for claims we are also looking at a package of financial supports for our customers who need them at this time."