Covid-19 reproductive rate remains below one as numbers in ICU fall

The reproductive rate of coronavirus is now estimated to be at 0.7 according to the Health Minister Simon Harris.

Minister Harris said it is a positive sign that the rate remains below one as the re-opening of the economy continues.

The Health Minister told the Dáil the new government will have to work hard to rebuild the country in the wake of Covid-19.

The Minister said: "I have been informed by Professor Phillip Nolan, the chairman of the modelling group, that the reproduction number remains, thankfully, below one and is now estimated to be around 0.7.

"So good news, despite the fact that we are reopening, the number still remains below one.

"Once it remains below one we are continuing to suppress and reduce the prevalence of the virus."

It had earlier been announced by the HSE that the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has fallen to 20, while overnight there were 62 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospitals compared with 71 the previous day.

Their latest figures also show that there were 11 patients in ICU with suspected Covid-19 and they are awaiting test results.