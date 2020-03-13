Covid-19: Public health specialist suggests using civil servants to ramp up contact tracing

Public health specialist Professor Ruairí Brugha has said that it is important that contact tracing and testing for the Covid-19 virus be “ramped up”.

The new measures introduced by the government on Thursday mean that people will be very focused, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We have moved from the containment to the delay phase, there is early evidence of community transmission.”

Community support for the new measures is very important, he said. There may be more small clusters of community transmission, he warned.

“We need to ramp up early detection, it is important that people be highly responsive.”

Prof. Brugha added that it was important to reduce the period of time from the first onset of symptoms to confirmation of the virus. That waiting time had been reduced in China from 10 days to three days.

“We know there will be a spike. We need to make sure that spike doesn’t grow too quickly and flattens out to make it manageable to health services.”

Prof. Brugha suggested that “large numbers of civil servants” should be diverted to undertake contact tracing.

“It is a relatively simple process.”

He urged the Government not to relax on the initial measures and to be prepared to ramp them up if necessary.