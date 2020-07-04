Covid-19: One person has died and 11 new cases confirmed

One additional person with Covid-19 has died, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There has been a total of 1,741 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has also confirmed of 11 confirmed cases of the virus.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus since the outbreak began is at 25,509.

Globally, 1.1 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 around the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is urging countries with spikes in the disease to "wake up" and take control of the virus.

South America and central America's number of infections has now overtaken Europe with Peru and Chile experiencing sharp uptakes of Covid-19 in recent days.

In neighbouring Brazil there are 1.5 million cases while experts believe the true figure is much higher due to a lack of testing.

In Spain, 200,000 people in have been put on lockdown after a resurgence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the United States remains the country with the highest level of infection with over 2.8 million positive tests while it also has the largest number of fatalities with nearly 130,000.

Health officials in the US say they way the Fourth of July is celebrated across the country will shape the fight against Covid-19 there over the next few weeks.