News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19: Nursing homes to get new guidelines tomorrow after 'concerning' rise in infection clusters

Covid-19: Nursing homes to get new guidelines tomorrow after 'concerning' rise in infection clusters
By Aoife Moore
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 05:21 PM

New recommendations for care in nursing homes are to be announced tomorrow after a "concerning" rise in infection clusters in the sector.

Minister for Health Simon Harris met with representatives from nursing homes and other residential institutions to discuss how the government can support the facilities through the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 22 outbreaks of coronavirus have been reported in nursing homes across Ireland, according to the HSE.

"It is a cause for concern, we've seen so many clusters of infection in nursing homes," Mr Harris said.

"Tomorrow the national public health emergency team, chaired by the Chief Medical Officer will bring forward recommendations for us to consider in relation to what we can do to respond to infection to the virus in the nursing home sector.

"How can we support them in terms of their staff, in terms of how they care for the patients, how can we care for the residents there, and crucially what do we need from them as well."

READ MORE

HSE to use 19 private hospitals as public facilities during Covid-19 outbreak

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Taoiseach: 'We are not going to close our borders' during Covid-19 crisisTaoiseach: 'We are not going to close our borders' during Covid-19 crisis

Cork council to reopen all Civic Amenity Sites despite Covid-19 spreadCork council to reopen all Civic Amenity Sites despite Covid-19 spread

Elderly farmers and professionals should work remotely if possible, Govt saysElderly farmers and professionals should work remotely if possible, Govt says

No fine for drivers with expired licences or NCT certfificatesNo fine for drivers with expired licences or NCT certfificates


coronavirusCovid-19nursing homesTOPIC: Coronavirus