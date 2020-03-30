Covid-19: Nursing homes to get new guidelines tomorrow after 'concerning' rise in infection clusters

New recommendations for care in nursing homes are to be announced tomorrow after a "concerning" rise in infection clusters in the sector.

Minister for Health Simon Harris met with representatives from nursing homes and other residential institutions to discuss how the government can support the facilities through the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 22 outbreaks of coronavirus have been reported in nursing homes across Ireland, according to the HSE.

"It is a cause for concern, we've seen so many clusters of infection in nursing homes," Mr Harris said.

"Tomorrow the national public health emergency team, chaired by the Chief Medical Officer will bring forward recommendations for us to consider in relation to what we can do to respond to infection to the virus in the nursing home sector.

"How can we support them in terms of their staff, in terms of how they care for the patients, how can we care for the residents there, and crucially what do we need from them as well."

