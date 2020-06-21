News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19: No new deaths reported as six new cases confirmed

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 05:30 PM

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

The current death toll remains at 1,715.

The HPSC has been notified of six confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total cases in the country has now reached 25,379.

One case has been denotified following the validation of data by the HPSC.

No new deaths were reported in the North today meaning the death toll in the region stands at 545.

Four new cases were confirmed according to the region's Department of Health.

