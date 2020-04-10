Covid-19 modelling group says 'we shouldn't be expecting a surge' in infections

The head of the State's Covid-19 modelling group has said we should not be expecting a surge or peak in the number cases.
It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team meets today to decide on whether restrictions should continue.
It is likely to formally recommend an extension of the measures, due to end on Sunday, for several more weeks.
Professor Phillip Nolan said the number of cases should take a long time to appear.
Prof. Nolan said: "We shouldn't be expecting a surge, we should flatten this curve so much that we are distributing over a long period of time and there isn't an identifiable surge or peak within that."
The future of restrictions on travel, work and movement during the Covid-19 emergency will be known later.
263 people in the Republic have now died after contracting Covid-19, with a further 26 patients confirmed to have lost their lives yesterday.
The total number of diagnosed cases has risen to 6,574.
Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said a decision will be made later today on restrictions.
Dr Holohan said: "Based on some of the information we have available from the modelling team, that will improve our ability to, if you like, consider that and make a recommendation which in the first instance we will be sharing with the minister and the Taoiseach and government.
"So that's two groups of issues if you like, that feed into our assessment around measures, how long to keep them in place and what should follow in terms of any change in those measures and then also the length of time that they should apply."