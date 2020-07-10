Covid-19: Minister urges pub-goers to act responsibly this weekend

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said gardaí will be out in force this weekend to ensure pubs are following Covid-19 guidelines.

More than 6,000 checks were carried out on pubs last weekend, with 26 licensed premises found to be breaching the rules.

On Thursday evening, 23 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, with 77% in people under the age of 25.

Ms McEntee urged young people to act responsibly this weekend.

"We need to be very careful. I'm asking people over the weekend to please be personally responsible," she said.

"If you go somewhere and you feel they are not implementing public health guidelines, if you feel it is not safe, then don't stay."

Pubs that serve food and restaurants reopened to the public last Monday after further restrictions were lifted by the Government.

During last weekend's checks, gardaí said 2,785 individual licensed premises were open for business and the vast majority – 2,759 – were complying with regulations and licensing laws.

However in some cases, gardaí found customers drinking alcohol but no evidence of food being served or receipts to show food had been sold.

More than 3,400 pubs remain totally closed, with many still unsure how to adapt their businesses to comply with the public health requirements, according to the Vintners Federation of Ireland.