News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19: Minister urges pub-goers to act responsibly this weekend

Covid-19: Minister urges pub-goers to act responsibly this weekend
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee urged the public to act responsibly this weekend. File image
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 02:42 PM

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said gardaí will be out in force this weekend to ensure pubs are following Covid-19 guidelines.

More than 6,000 checks were carried out on pubs last weekend, with 26 licensed premises found to be breaching the rules.

On Thursday evening, 23 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, with 77% in people under the age of 25.

Ms McEntee urged young people to act responsibly this weekend.

"We need to be very careful. I'm asking people over the weekend to please be personally responsible," she said.

"If you go somewhere and you feel they are not implementing public health guidelines, if you feel it is not safe, then don't stay."

Pubs that serve food and restaurants reopened to the public last Monday after further restrictions were lifted by the Government.

During last weekend's checks, gardaí said 2,785 individual licensed premises were open for business and the vast majority – 2,759 – were complying with regulations and licensing laws.

However in some cases, gardaí found customers drinking alcohol but no evidence of food being served or receipts to show food had been sold.

More than 3,400 pubs remain totally closed, with many still unsure how to adapt their businesses to comply with the public health requirements, according to the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

READ MORE

Pubs plead for guidelines ahead of reopening as 26 bars face prosecutions for alleged breaches

More on this topic

Hotel occupancy plummets as federation calls for cut in Vat to 5%Hotel occupancy plummets as federation calls for cut in Vat to 5%

Dog welfare groups claim thefts of canines is on the rise amid a surge in demandDog welfare groups claim thefts of canines is on the rise amid a surge in demand

Migrant workers feel unprotected from Covid-19 in meat plants, Dáil hearsMigrant workers feel unprotected from Covid-19 in meat plants, Dáil hears

Minister defends decision to reopen gates at Phoenix ParkMinister defends decision to reopen gates at Phoenix Park

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up