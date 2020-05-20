Covid-19 makes jacuzzis, steam rooms and pools 'a thing of the past' at Ben Dunne gyms

Jacuzzis, steam rooms and swimming pools "are gone" and are "a thing of the past” in Ben Dunne’s network of gyms as a result of Covid-19, according to the well-known businessman who said that he will be doing well if half his 10 gyms re-open due to his stance on safety.

In an interview, Mr Dunne ruled out pools, jacuzzis and steam rooms featuring in any re-opening. He said: “No more swimming pools, jacuzzis, steam rooms - they are gone. A thing of the past because you can’t socially distant in them - impossible.”

Mr Dunne shut down his 10 gyms within hours of the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announcing the first wave of restrictions on March 12, and he admitted today he doesn’t know when his gyms will be re-opening saying that it could even be two years away.

Mr Dunne’s gyms employ 90 and have 53,000 members and he said: “We will only open up when it is safe to do so and I really don’t know when that is going to be.”

Mr Dunne said that last year, the business recorded revenues of almost €14m and enjoyed operating profits of €4.3m.

He said: “The business was going fairly well and I was happy with the performance and it was flattened out, for want of a better word, by the virus.”

The Government’s lifting of restrictions states that gyms can re-open from August 10 in a safe manner.

Mr Dunne said, however, that he doesn’t believe a two-metre rule is safe for anyone near someone running on a treadmill.

He said: “I must get over the first hurdle and that is how to make them safe and a piece of Perspex glass is not the answer.

“It took me 20 years to build the business up to 10 gyms. I don’t think in my lifetime - I’m 71 now- I will have 10 gyms re-opened.

I think I will be doing well if half the gyms re-open because of the stance I am taking on safety because I do think that people’s lives do matter.

“I’m not going to have a business or a club where it is not safe for people to be working out in.”

Asked would new social distancing rules make it uneconomical to re-open, Mr Dunne replied: “I am not even thinking of the economics of social distancing - when people’s lives are in danger money shouldn’t come into play."

Mr Dunne said that all members will get their membership money back if they haven’t been able to use their membership because of Covid-19.

He said: “It is their money. They have paid for membership. If they don’t get use of their membership, they will get their money back. They need not worry, We will give it back - that is definite.”