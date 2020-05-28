News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Covid-19 loan deferrals application deadline approaching

140,000 mortgage, personal and business loan deferrals have so far been approved since it became available in mid-March.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 08:36 AM

Homeowners and businesses seeking a Covid-19 payment break from their bank are being reminded June 30 is the deadline to apply.

The service provides for a payment break of three to six months for those whose incomes have been impacted by the crisis.

Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) chief executive Brian Hayes says there are a number of options for those who are now coming to the end of their break.

He says: "Number one can you go back and pay your full mortgage, can you make a part payment, do you need another three-month payment extension.

"Then around those options would be whether or not you want to at the end of that six month period put all of the interest in capital over the full term of the loan or use a term extension to that loan."

Last month a leading broker reported that mortgage borrowers previously in arrears but who are now up to date with their monthly payments have had difficulties in automatically accessing the three-month mortgage payment breaks.

Michael Dowling, who is also a Personal Insolvency Practitioner debt adviser, said his experience is that mortgage customers who were in arrears were being asked to fill in long and detailed financial assessments.

