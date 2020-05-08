Covid-19 leaves brows furrowed as National Ploughing Championship cancelled

This year's National Ploughing Championship has been cancelled.

Europe's biggest outdoor event was due to take place in County Carlow from September 15 to 17 but it has been called off due to Covid-19.

Organisers say that they still hope that there will be an opportunity to run the ploughing competitions behind closed gates.

The loss to the economy is reported to be around €45m.

Yesterday organisers met to consider whether the event could go ahead within social distancing constraints.

Almost 300,000 people attended last year's event.

Meanwhile, Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers are under severe pressure.

He says: "With the price of livestock at the moment, beef especially and sheep, which most of these people that get farm assist come from, it is very difficult for them at the moment."