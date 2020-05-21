News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19: Hundreds of workplace inspections since Monday

Covid-19: Hundreds of workplace inspections since Monday
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 08:06 PM

Health and safety inspectors have conducted hundreds of checks at workplaces since Monday this week, when Covid-19 work restrictions were eased.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys told the Dáil this evening that 240 inspections had been carried out between Monday and Wednesday this week. This included meat plants, she said.

In the majority of inspections, employers had been complying with the Covid-19 safety recommendations, she told the Dáil.

This follows confirmation by health authorities on Tuesday that some 828 positive virus cases have been confirmed in meat plants. This was an increase of over 300 in just a few days.

Mr Humphreys also told the Dáil this evening hundreds more staff would be made available to the Health and Safety Authority, who are responsible for the workplace checks. These would come from the Department of Agriculture among others.

However, Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue criticised Ms Humphreys and her colleague Agriculture Minister Michael Creed for failing to give up to date figures on meat plant infections. Furthermore, he questioned why it had not been acknowledged mistakes had been made.

“There have been clear mistakes in how this has been handled,” insisted Mr McConalogue

Padraig O'Sullivan also asked for a guarantee for meat plants to be deep-cleaned where there were positive cases.

Eamon O'Cuiv warned that it was meat factories today but it could be another enterprise today.

Mr Creed insisted that responsibility for the concerns lay with workplace inspectors. He added:

“As part of the whole of Government response to the pandemic, my Department will continue to contribute to the HSE-chaired National Outbreak Control Team and will provide any support required to the HSE at local and national level. My Department has assisted in the dissemination of the HSE guidance to the DAFM approved meat plants.”

READ MORE

ASTI: Legal protection currently being offered to teachers 'falls short of what is required'

More on this topic

Dublin city centre to get more pedestrian areas in back-to-work planDublin city centre to get more pedestrian areas in back-to-work plan

No rule stating people cannot be in same room for more than two hoursNo rule stating people cannot be in same room for more than two hours

Zuckerberg: Half of Facebook staff could be home working by end of decadeZuckerberg: Half of Facebook staff could be home working by end of decade

Too early to tell if Irish shops will be hit by shoe chain Clarks' 900 job cuts planToo early to tell if Irish shops will be hit by shoe chain Clarks' 900 job cuts plan


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up