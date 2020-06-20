Covid-19: Housing charity calls for extension of eviction and rent increase ban

A housing charity is calling for a ban on rent increases and evictions to continue while the Covid-19 unemployment payment's available.

The government announced last night the ban was being extended for a further three weeks beyond the end of this month.

However, Threshold says it needs to continue for at least three months so renters can catch up on any arrears they have incurred.

CEO, John Mark McCafferty, says a lot of people will struggle when the ban's lifted.

Mr McCafferty says: "With the current moratorium having been due to elapse next week and given this extension is only for a further three weeks this is a period of great uncertainty for many people,

"It is a period of huge uncertainty for renters, especially for those in more precarious work or financial situations.

"And particularly those who have lost their jobs or have been laid off."

Mr McCafferty says that a three-week extension is "very very short" and that the timescale for housing measures should be similar to the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment and wage supplement schemes.

