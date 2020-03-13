Covid-19: Hospitals around country take further emergency measures as number of cases rises to 90

Additional reporting by Eoin English

Hospitals around the country are introducing measures to restrict the number of people attending as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 today rose to 90.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is cancelling all elective orthopaedic and spinal services from Monday, March 16.

It means that all elective orthopaedic outpatient appointments are cancelled until further notice.

The Hospital will also be moving all fracture clinics to the Mater Smithfield Rapid Injury Clinic starting from next Wednesday, March 18.

"Visitor restrictions remain in place for public and patient safety. The only visitors who are allowed on campus are those who are visiting patients in critical care, vulnerable young adults, or those whose loved ones are receiving end of life care. No children are permitted to visit the hospital under any circumstances," a statement from the hospital said.

This evening, Cork University Hospital said it will be reducing/rescheduling outpatient appointments from Monday, March 16.

Services which will not be impacted are:

Dialysis

Dressing clinic

Warfarin clinic

Endoscopy

Cystic Fibrosis

Infusions

Radiology

Hepatology

Gastroenterology

Therapies: Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Dietetics, Speech & Language

All regional cancer centre appointments in the Glandore and Orchid Centre

EEG/EMG

Cardiology Diagnostics