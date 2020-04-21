Covid-19: HIQA issues new guidelines for nursing homes

Health watchdog HIQA has issued fresh guidelines to ensure nursing homes comply with best practice in protecting residents and staff from Covid-19 and dealing with potential cases if they occur.

The Health Information and Quality Authority published its Regulatory assessment framework of the preparedness of designated centres for older people for a Covid-19 outbreak, outlining how it will be supporting nursing homes to prepare for an outbreak of Covid-19 and put in place the necessary contingency plans.

The document lays out the responsibilities of each registered provider, including the need for a self-assessment of their own service.

Hiqa guidance for registered providers: crisis management teams in each CHO area, including infection control specialists

access to personal protective equipment for staff working in designated centres

the provision of public health advice

voluntary re-deployment of staff to designated centres

access to testing and results

access to specialist medical input such as gerontology.

"There is no requirement for registered providers to submit their self-assessments to the Chief Inspector; however, the self-assessment must be complete and available on the day of the announced, on-site assessment of their compliance with specified regulations," it said. The assessment of compliance will commence from April 29.

Among the key questions that inspectors will be reviewing is whether a centre has plans in place to ensure continuity of care to residents in the event of a significant shortfall of staff attending work due to required self- isolation or an outbreak of Covid-19.

It will also ask if service providers have systems in place for staff to confirm to those in charge that they do not have any symptoms associated with Covid-19 at the start of each shift. That is to include taking staff temperatures at the beginning of each shift.

Inspectors will also ask whether staff are trained in the use and disposal of PPE and the new framework will also ask about arrangements for essential visiting on compassionate grounds such as end of life and HIQA also detailed the level of public health precautions that need to be complied with by inspectors.

It came amid concerns that some nursing homes were finding it difficult to get doctors to visit residents requiring medical treatment in their centres because of fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in a joint statement the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) said discussions are taking place with the HSE as to how GPs can enhance their support for patients in some particularly challenging Nursing Homes which have clusters of Covid-19 positive residents.

Dr Denis McCauley, chairman of the GP Committee of the IMO, said on-site consultations can bring an infection risk and should only be carried out where necessary, while Dr Mary Favier, president of the ICGP, said: "Safe ways of delivering ongoing clinical care to patients which respect the patient, relatives and staff are under constant review depending on the situation and intervention required”.