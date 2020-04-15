News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19 has left some Leaving Cert students with no time to study, claims student

Covid-19 has left some Leaving Cert students with no time to study, claims student
Laura Brady.
By Louise Walsh
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 12:17 PM

Some Leaving Certificate students are finding it hard to study as they have to mind younger siblings or have had to get jobs in retail to help parents affected by Covid-19, it has been claimed.

The lockdown has curbed motivation in others who are unable to both teach themselves and study, according to Laura Brady, Head Girl at St Michael's Loreto Convent in Navan, Co. Meath.

The 17-year old believes that while the Government decision to postpone the Leaving Certificate exams has relieved some stress for students, it hasn't really helped others whose study circumstances have changed due to Covid-19

"It's probably one of the best things that the Government could have done as it has alleviated some of the stress in giving us a bit more time and the chance to study back at school ahead of the exams," she said.

"But it hasn't addressed the problems of those students who can't study as much as they'd like to due to various reasons.

Some students I know have to mind their younger siblings because both parents are working on the frontline and others have got employment in the retail sector to help their parents who have lost their own jobs due to the crisis.

"These are the students who possibly need to be given more consideration when the exams are marked.

Laura outlined her own difficulties when it came to studying for the exams.

She said: "I know myself that my study pattern has been affected and I don't have siblings to mind and don't have to work.

READ MORE

Teachers will help students prepare for delayed Leaving Cert through summer

"I used to be able to learn at school and then study until 9pm but now I can't motivate myself to study past 4pm most days because it's really hard to try and teach yourself and then study what you've just learned on your own."

Although it has been reported that it won't be compulsory for teachers to attend school in the summer, Laura doesn't doubt that the majority will return to help their students.

"I know teachers won't be forced to go back to school early but I think most of them do care about the future of their students and will return to help us. We didn't ask to be put into the situation. It's uncharted waters and I'm sure they will row in with us."

Laura, who hails from Gibbstown, outside Navan, is hoping to study Engineering next year in either Trinity or UCD and hopes the points system will also be adjusted to reflect the situation and upset that students endured for the exams.

"The course was around the 520 mark last year to gain a place but I'm hoping the Covid-19 situation will be taken into account when assessing the point system for this year.

If the exams happen in August, will that mean we will have to jump straight into college or will there be a delay in the opening of college courses? For those hoping to study elsewhere in Ireland, will they have time to source accommodation?

"The decision to postpone the Leaving Certificate really has created more questions than answers."

READ MORE

Job scheme to help Covid-19 unemployed workers gets more than 2,000 applications on first day

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Food producer introduces facial recognition amid 'military operation' to protect staffFood producer introduces facial recognition amid 'military operation' to protect staff

Government already paid out Covid-19 wage refunds of €34mGovernment already paid out Covid-19 wage refunds of €34m

How to celebrate birthdays when life is on holdHow to celebrate birthdays when life is on hold

Coronavirus wrap: Arsenal avoid furlough scheme and continue player pay talksCoronavirus wrap: Arsenal avoid furlough scheme and continue player pay talks


coronavirusCovid-19educationLeaving CertTOPIC: Coronavirus