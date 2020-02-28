Covid-19: Harris warns against 'disinformation' as Aer Lingus confirms infected patient flew with them

Disinformation is one of the greatest challenges in beating Coronavirus, Simon Harris has said.

The Minister for Health was speaking at a media event at Dublin airport to provide an update for travellers and the public after the first case of the virus on the island was identified in Belfast on Thursday.

"It is really important that people get their information from reputable public health services," he said.

"I'm sure all of your phones, and my phone were receiving many, many messages saying 'X hospital is in lockdown' or videos going up on Twitter with false information.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified misinformation as one of the biggest challenges in beating this virus so it's really important we listen to our public health professionals.

Disinformation has been spread throughout the week via Whatsapp, Snapchat and other messaging apps via false reports of certain hotels and hospitals being on "lockdown" amid an outbreak, and further false reports of a "media blackout" that had been keeping the news from the public.

"The importance of accurate information is a major challenge when our public health experts are trying to convey facts and information to keep us safe and to keep us well," Mr Harris added.

A Coronavirus information stall has been set up at the arrivals gate in Dublin airport. If you have symptoms, phone your GP, and “stay away from other people”. pic.twitter.com/7A5wmedIcy — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) February 28, 2020

"That sometimes gets blurred by misinformation, by rumour or by everybody deciding they are an important health expert overnight.

"We have some really good public health experts in this country and globally they're working their socks off for weeks and they're providing really good advice, really good protocols, that will leave this country well placed to deal with this virus."

The passenger identified as the first on the island of Ireland to contract the virus travelled through Dublin Airport from Italy to Belfast.

Aer Lingus confirmed that the person travelled on the airline in a statement saying: “Aer Lingus can confirm that the patient in Northern Ireland who has been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus travelled with the airline from northern Italy to Dublin.

“Aer Lingus is co-operating fully with the HSE in relation to the Covid-19 developments and is liaising with the Department of Foreign Affairs, other government departments and the relevant authorities as required.

“Aer Lingus will continue to assess the situation based on the guidance received.”

However, little other information was given to the public about the patient.

Mr Harris says this is in line with best practice from public health professionals in order to protect patient confidentiality and WHO guidelines.

"It's not my job to feed the curiosity of people in relation to a patient, my job is to reassure people that if you came into contact with a person with Covid-19, you have been contacted," he said.

"I listened to early morning radio commentary today, and the idea that people are wandering around who have been impacted by this is simply just not true.

"Anybody who's been in close contact has been contacted by the public health authorities and has been given very clear and specific advice."