News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Covid-19: Harris warns against 'disinformation' as Aer Lingus confirms infected patient flew with them

Covid-19: Harris warns against 'disinformation' as Aer Lingus confirms infected patient flew with them
By Aoife Moore
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 04:07 PM

Disinformation is one of the greatest challenges in beating Coronavirus, Simon Harris has said.

The Minister for Health was speaking at a media event at Dublin airport to provide an update for travellers and the public after the first case of the virus on the island was identified in Belfast on Thursday.

"It is really important that people get their information from reputable public health services," he said.

"I'm sure all of your phones, and my phone were receiving many, many messages saying 'X hospital is in lockdown' or videos going up on Twitter with false information.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified misinformation as one of the biggest challenges in beating this virus so it's really important we listen to our public health professionals.

Disinformation has been spread throughout the week via Whatsapp, Snapchat and other messaging apps via false reports of certain hotels and hospitals being on "lockdown" amid an outbreak, and further false reports of a "media blackout" that had been keeping the news from the public.

"The importance of accurate information is a major challenge when our public health experts are trying to convey facts and information to keep us safe and to keep us well," Mr Harris added.

"That sometimes gets blurred by misinformation, by rumour or by everybody deciding they are an important health expert overnight.

"We have some really good public health experts in this country and globally they're working their socks off for weeks and they're providing really good advice, really good protocols, that will leave this country well placed to deal with this virus."

READ MORE

No 'merit or substance' in NGO's action over alleged refusal to provide it with information

The passenger identified as the first on the island of Ireland to contract the virus travelled through Dublin Airport from Italy to Belfast.

Aer Lingus confirmed that the person travelled on the airline in a statement saying: “Aer Lingus can confirm that the patient in Northern Ireland who has been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus travelled with the airline from northern Italy to Dublin.

“Aer Lingus is co-operating fully with the HSE in relation to the Covid-19 developments and is liaising with the Department of Foreign Affairs, other government departments and the relevant authorities as required.

“Aer Lingus will continue to assess the situation based on the guidance received.”

Covid-19: Harris warns against 'disinformation' as Aer Lingus confirms infected patient flew with them

However, little other information was given to the public about the patient.

Mr Harris says this is in line with best practice from public health professionals in order to protect patient confidentiality and WHO guidelines.

"It's not my job to feed the curiosity of people in relation to a patient, my job is to reassure people that if you came into contact with a person with Covid-19, you have been contacted," he said.

"I listened to early morning radio commentary today, and the idea that people are wandering around who have been impacted by this is simply just not true.

"Anybody who's been in close contact has been contacted by the public health authorities and has been given very clear and specific advice."

READ MORE

Latest: Aer Lingus confirms Covid-19 patient flew with them

More on this topic

FBD chief Muldoon defends insurer as Sinn Féin seeks 'schedule' to cut premiumsFBD chief Muldoon defends insurer as Sinn Féin seeks 'schedule' to cut premiums

Coronavirus causes change of plans for Irish women’s hockey teamCoronavirus causes change of plans for Irish women’s hockey team

Which big firms have reported disruption from coronavirus?Which big firms have reported disruption from coronavirus?

Irish boxers focused on Tokyo qualifiers after cutting Italian training camp shortIrish boxers focused on Tokyo qualifiers after cutting Italian training camp short


coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Armed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city houseArmed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city house

Three charged following funeral disturbance in Co TyroneThree charged following funeral disturbance in Co Tyrone

Revenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail CentreRevenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail Centre

50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal


Lifestyle

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

Kya deLongchamps despairs over the simple ways we can wreak havoc on our property's valueHow we vandalise our own homes

With the housing crisis, renovating a run-down property is worth considering if you have the inclination, time, funds and a good team of contractors around you, writes Carol O’CallaghanBehind the scenes in The Great House Revival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »