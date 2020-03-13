Covid-19: Group warns of creche closures as govt tries to prioritise childcare for health staff children

The Government is trying to find a way to provide childcare for health service workers as services close today for more than two weeks.

Schools, colleges and childcare services have been shut by the government and people encouraged to work at home if possible due to the coronavirus.

However, healthcare workers now have to find a way of minding their children and coming into work.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said they have not yet found the solution.

Mr Varadkar said: "A lot of the parents of the children in those schools, in those childcare facilities are healthcare workers and we need them to be able to go to work.

"So that is something we are going to have to work on over the next couple of days to see if there is a way that we can find a means to prioritise childcare for those children. We don't have a solution to that yet, but we have identified it as an issue."

Meanwhile, Early Childhood Ireland has warned some creches could be forced to close permanently if they cannot reopen on March 30.

Up to 200,000 children and babies and 30,000 staff working in the sector are affected by the two-week closure.

Last night, the Department of Children and Youth Affairs confirmed early years funding would be ring fenced.

Frances Byrne from Early Childhood Ireland said if the period is extended, some creches could be forced to close:

Ms Byrne said: "Creches faced unprecedented challenges in 2019 and many of our members told us by the end of the year they were very much contemplating closure, that it was only going to take one more thing.

"We have been calling on Government, if that happens, that special measures would be introduced for the early years and school sector here in Ireland."